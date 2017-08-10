News By Tag
CDP Makes Donation to ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter, Kicks off Fundraising Campaign
CDP has supported the charity for several years, making end-of-year donations that are funded by employee contributions. The current donation was made to kick start the 2017 Building Fund campaign, which will be used to pay for upgrades and renovation of the kitchen, dining, and men's dormitory within the facility.
Stan Cochran, CDP CEO and board member of ACCESS, made the donation, and issued a challenge to the community. "We are raising $225,000 to fund this complete renovation and upgrade. My company, Custom Data Processing, has pledged $7,500 toward this worthy cause. I challenge my friends to meet or exceed this donation. The highest contributor will receive special recognition in the newly renovated facility."
The Executive Director of ACCESS, Andrew Baker, expressed his gratitude for the gift. "ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter is thankful to CDP for their generous donation to help us kick off our capital campaign to rebuild our existing building. The upgrade of our facility will allow us to continue to support the working poor and homeless in Frankfort for the next 30-plus years. Donations from the business community are crucial to help us serve our community, and made it possible in 2016 for our Soup Kitchen to serve 27,798 meals."
The current campaign is raising funds for a two-phased renovation project that began in 2015. Donations can be made to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's shelter online at https://lnkd.in/
About CDP
Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) has been providing Enterprise Health Systems to federal, state and local health organizations since 1981. CDP's highly agile, custom, software solutions, built around core system components, are continuously enhanced based on industry trends and client feedback. These solutions have been implemented in more than a thousand locations throughout the United States. CDP has three separate offerings for WIC programs, including management information solutions (MIS), electronic benefits processing (WIC Direct) and a data warehouse tool (Data Direct). For more information about CDP, visit http://www.cdpehs.com.
Follow CDP on Twitter (@CDPEHS).
About ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter
The Actively Caring Christians Engaging Support Services (ACCESS) Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter was established in 1984 and is located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their mission: To provide at least one nutritious meal seven days a week to low income and disadvantaged individuals;
For more information about the organization, visit the website at http://www.accesssoupkitchen.com.
Contact
Trysh Thompson
***@cdpehs.com
