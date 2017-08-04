 
News By Tag
* Trance Music
* Edm
* NOA|AON
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


NOA/AON will Make You Crazy with New Beats and Remixes

Do you want to hear the unique beats of NOA/AON in soundcloud? Sign into your profile and follow this artist to experience excellent musicality and rhythmic blends.
 
 
NOA AON
NOA AON
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trance Music
* Edm
* NOA|AON

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Pavel Stuchlik the fitness expert has initiated new movementnamed as NOA/AON. This new activity of Pavel Stuchlik is getting huge response from fans all across the globe. Pavel Stuchlik has started his career as pro-cyclist. He has begun his excursion at an early age. This young music enthusiast has realized that music is the only thing that alleviates the mind. Pavel Stuchlik is a dedicated and talented individual who always does whatever he thinks to be appropriate. Your ears will be plugged in with wonderful remixes while you will perform your yoga arts. It motivates you better than anything else on this earth.

Soothing music of NOA/AON has received a good number of plays count from the fans and web listeners. This Czech local has contributed wonderful tracks to the music industry. The artist NOA/AON has showcased a humble gesture that draws attention of many individuals in soundcloud. If you are willing to experience some new beats of music, then you must tune into NOA/AON. It is the new endeavor for everyone to motivate them for yoga. Pavel Stuchlik has set up Atmasphere where you will be instructed with various yogic arts. The music not only sooth you ears, but also, make you stress free for a long moment.

Some of the latest creation of NOA/AON are - "London Grammar", "United", "All or NON", "In The Mix Part Two", "Bad Liar", and "Limitless" and so on. There is a positive vibe in his tracks. Fans and listeners from all around the globe are interested to hear more from this superstar. This Atlanta based artist is eager to produce more new tracks as well. If you want to know more from about this young handsome guy, stay tuned with his soundcloud profile. Also, you can follow him in facebook or watch his music videos on youtube.

For other Tracks of NOA AON please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/noaaonofficial

End
Source:
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share