INNOPLEX Names James McCloskey Director of RF Solutions

-- INNOPLEX, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that serves as a trusted solutions provider to DoD and IC customers, has namedas its newMr. McCloskey has over 25 years of professional experience in RF systems engineering, signal processing, embedded systems, hardware design and software development for a wide variety of commercial and government customers. He will be spearheading INNOPLEX initiatives focused on. Mr. McCloskey will also support enhancements to existing INNOPLEX products including the ARIIA family of enterprise and tactical wireless cybersecurity solutions (https://www.inno-plex.com/wireless-network-information-assurance).Mr. McCloskey has a proven ability to assemble and lead diverse talent to solve mission critical problems."Companies in our space no longer have the luxury of waiting for customer RFPs to define tomorrow's mission requirements. Our future success will depend on our ability to shape customer requirements by anticipating emerging spectrum threats and technologies and proposing tangible solutions to meet these complex challenges" noted Chris Hawthorne, Partner and CTO of INNOPLEX, LLC. "With the addition of Jim McCloskey as Director of RF Solutions, INNOPLEX demonstrates its commitment to becoming a leader in delivering innovative RF capabilities to our customers and mission partners."Before joining INNOPLEX, Mr. McCloskey's past roles included Senior Systems Engineer for Prime Solutions, LLC, VP and COO of Geon Technologies LLC, Business Area Lead at Ventura Solutions, Inc., Division Manager at SAIC, Director of Hardware Engineering at Atlantic Coast Telesys and FPGA-DSP Designer at SIGTEK, Inc. He has two Masters Degrees from Johns Hopkins University in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering along with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.INNOPLEX is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Columbia, Maryland with an engineering presence in North Carolina, Texas, and Washington State. We provide integrated and innovative solutions to government and commercial clients delivering advanced capabilities in the areas of Radio Frequency (RF) and Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Secure IT Architecture, and Wireless Cyber Security. INNOPLEX has historically remained dedicated to our core capabilities and grown by investing in innovative resources, adopting a community approach to solution development, and strategically aligning Research and Development (R&D) with customer needs.