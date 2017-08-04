News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints Senior Vice President of Software Engineering
Christopher Blexrud Promoted to Support Ascensus' Ongoing Digital Initiatives
Ascensus continues to invest in its technology development resources to support the firm's mission of helping Americans save for life's most important needs. These technology investments have enabled the firm to deliver enhanced, digital experiences for retirement plan clients including redesigned plan and employee websites as well as mobile solutions.
Mr. Blexrud's promotion to his newly created role represents the firm's ongoing commitment to its digital programs. He will assume responsibility for the teams responsible for the development and deployment of Ascensus' continued technological enhancements and will report directly to John Schroeder, Ascensus' chief information officer.
Mr. Blexrud joined Ascensus 14 years ago as a software developer and has since played a key role in the design and development of several systems that now support Ascensus' retirement plan administration business. Prior to joining Ascensus, he worked as a senior developer and consultant for BORN where he partnered with clients to design and develop custom systems. He received his bachelor's degree in business computer information systems from St. Cloud University.
"Chris has been instrumental in the continued evolution of our technology systems here at Ascensus for over a decade," states Schroeder. "His extensive experience, expertise in our systems, and understanding of our clients' needs make him the perfect candidate to lead our development teams."
"The past few years have been exciting for Ascensus as an organization and for our technology teams," states Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement. "Leaders such as Chris will help ensure our success as we continue to enhance the technology that we deliver to our clients and their employees."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $155 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/
