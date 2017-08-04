 
News By Tag
* Ascensus
* Software Engineering
* Retirement Plan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Ascensus Appoints Senior Vice President of Software Engineering

Christopher Blexrud Promoted to Support Ascensus' Ongoing Digital Initiatives
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ascensus
Software Engineering
Retirement Plan

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Dresher - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Executives

DRESHER, Pa. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a technology-enabled solutions provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, announces the appointment of Christopher Blexrud as senior vice president of software engineering for the firm's retirement division.

Ascensus continues to invest in its technology development resources to support the firm's mission of helping Americans save for life's most important needs. These technology investments have enabled the firm to deliver enhanced, digital experiences for retirement plan clients including redesigned plan and employee websites as well as mobile solutions.

Mr. Blexrud's promotion to his newly created role represents the firm's ongoing commitment to its digital programs. He will assume responsibility for the teams responsible for the development and deployment of Ascensus' continued technological enhancements and will report directly to John Schroeder, Ascensus' chief information officer.

Mr. Blexrud joined Ascensus 14 years ago as a software developer and has since played a key role in the design and development of several systems that now support Ascensus' retirement plan administration business. Prior to joining Ascensus, he worked as a senior developer and consultant for BORN where he partnered with clients to design and develop custom systems. He received his bachelor's degree in business computer information systems from St. Cloud University.

"Chris has been instrumental in the continued evolution of our technology systems here at Ascensus for over a decade," states Schroeder. "His extensive experience, expertise in our systems, and understanding of our clients' needs make him the perfect candidate to lead our development teams."

"The past few years have been exciting for Ascensus as an organization and for our technology teams," states Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement. "Leaders such as Chris will help ensure our success as we continue to enhance the technology that we deliver to our clients and their employees."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $155 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/).

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc onTwitter.

Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Source:Ascensus, Inc.
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Ascensus, Software Engineering, Retirement Plan
Industry:Finance
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascensus PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share