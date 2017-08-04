VDO - Smart Video Advertising platform

News By Tag
A Brand can associate with VDO.AI and become a publisher partner. VDO.AI will help the brand implementing contextual video ads and use them and showcase them on the Social Media. VDO's exclusive platform integrates a publisher with the best demand sources so as to create a potentially successful ad campaign.
VDO uses artificial intelligence to determine what kind of visual advertisement suits a publisher's content, which ultimately results in converting visitors into clients. With relevant contextual ads, a publisher will likely boost their monetization by 50 percent.
When quizzed about the platform, a member of the core team said, "We are looking to empower publishers with the biggest thing in advertising right now. Interesting video advertising assures brand visibility as the consumer is able to digest the data in a medium they prefer. And we're not just saying that, we have the numbers to back it up and the happiness of our partners is a testament to our performance."
Inserted with a single line of code into a publisher's website, the video ads provided by VDO can revolutionize a publisher's monetary dynamics. Videos are no longer the future, it's happening now.
About VDO
VDO (http://www.vdo.ai) provides you video advertising solutions that are unmatched in the industry. Our internal algorithms intelligently combine user experience with video advertising all the while ensuring that the publisher is getting the maximum benefit possible.
We have a roster of more than 30 satisfied clients, a number which is steadily increasing with time. Our partnership with leading players in the advertising industry while conforming with the latest trade-practices helps us keeping our publishers extremely happy.
