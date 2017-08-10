The Leopard Hunts at Midnight Project Moves Forward: Screenwriter Hired

Cannon Films Ltd Announces Hiring of Screenwriter for The Leopard Hunts at Midnight Film Project

-- Cannon Films Ltd announces the hiring of screenwriter Naomi Stromire for its new motion picture project, The Leopard Hunts at Midnight, based on an original screen story by Richard Albiston. Cannon Films Ltd staple writer, J.J Parker had previously been attached to the project. The story is a jungle adventure-thriller profiling two men's struggle for survival against the elements of in the inhospitable Congo jungle after a plane crash.Official Synopsis: After their light airplane crashes, two survivors are stranded alone, the crumpled wreckage lying precariously on the slopes of the Virunga Mountains in the Congo. They work together to descend the jagged slopes into the rainforest below. But with the harsh sun, the dangerous wildlife and their limited supplies dwindling; the ever resourceful pair soon find themselves staring mortality in the face, in the form of a rogue black leopard, which stalks them through the trees with unrelenting stealth and savagery."Everyone at Cannon Films Ltd are very pleased to have Naomi taking on this special project" says Cannon Films Ltd Managing Director, Richard Albiston, "The Leopard Hunts at Midnight is a picture that has been in gestation since 2013, attracting attention from various producers and writers, but we never got the balance of the screenplay quite right. But with Naomi on board and the project finding a permanent developmental home with us at Cannon Films Ltd, I'm confident the film's potential will be realised and we'll have a really special and unique motion picture on our hands."The Leopard Hunts at Midnight is currently in development at Cannon Films Ltd with producers Suzanne Howarth and James Lattimore with Richard Albiston acting in an executive producer capacity along with development executive Alan Calder. Stromire and Albiston previously collaborated on the 2011 horror film, Something Evil, Something Dangerous: New Moon Rising. The film marks Stromire's debut as a screenwriter.