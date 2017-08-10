News By Tag
Rhemutoid Arthrities:Beyond TNF Inhibitor
Neha Agarwal, the principal analyst, stated, "Over the last three decades, the treatment paradigm for rheumatoid arthritis has shifted from drugs that offer mere symptomatic relief to strategies that aim to slow down / arrest structural joint damage and disease activity. This has led to the emergence of several novel types of therapies and drug classes, such as JAK inhibitors and anti-interleukins."
One of the primary objectives of the study was to project the growth of this market segment and predict how it is likely to evolve over the coming decade. In addition, the report includes:
• An overview of the current state of the market with respect to available drug classes, key players, phase of development of pipeline products, route of administration used, type of molecule and type of therapy.
• In-depth analyses, featuring schematic representations, which highlight the distribution of pipeline molecules, the landscape of industrial developers and the geographical distribution of the companies involved in this domain.
• Detailed profiles of drugs that have been recently (post-2010) launched or are in the late stages of development (phase III and above).
• Information on the mechanisms of action of novel non-TNF inhibitor drugs, which are being investigated as potential treatment options for rheumatoid arthritis.
• A review of the clinical development programs of late stage product candidates (active comparator trials, important primary endpoints and scale), including a comparative analysis of the key clinical trial endpoints for drugs that are already marketed or are in phase III of development.
• A detailed analysis of the partnerships established between stakeholders in the industry over the past few years.
• A discussion on emerging trends and the popularity of non-TNF inhibitors on social media.
Agarwal further stated, "In order to address the growing concerns related to patient compliance, drug developers have shifted their focus towards the development of oral drugs. Over 50% of molecules in the current pipeline are being developed for oral administration. In addition, combination therapies involving existing drug classes, have been shown to be associated with better outcomes as compared to their use as monotherapies."
Key players, having marketed / late stage product candidates, that have been covered extensively in the study include:
• AbbVie
• Amgen
• Astellas
• Biogen Idec
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Can-Fite BioPharma
• Chugai Pharmaceuticals
• Daiichi Sankyo
• Eli Lilly
• Galapagos
• Genentech
• Gilead Sciences
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Immune Response BioPharma
• Incyte Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson
• Pfizer
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
• Roche
• Sanofi-Aventis
