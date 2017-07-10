 

Burning Ham - Bacon, Beer & Bands

This is a celebration of creative and delicious pork. Bring the whole family, Kids 13 & under FREE
PETALUMA, Calif. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- -

Saturday 10/7/17
12:30AM - 5PM

Penngrove Park
11800 Main, Penngrove, CA 94951

TICKETS:
www.BurningHamSonoma.com
$30 Pre-sale
$35 at the door

$75 VIP

Kids 13 & under FREE

We have 3 luau whole pigs and a 4-category BBQ competition with Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, Bacon Dish and Bacon Dessert. Bring the whole family to enjoy kids' activities, live music and Lagunitas beer. And Froggy 92.9's own Dan-O will be our MC.

Food Schedule
12:30PM: Bacon Dish & Pulled Pork
2:30PM: Ribs & Whole Pigs
3:00PM: Bacon Dessert

This is a charity event put on by the Active 2030 Clubs of Sebastopol, Petaluma and The Rohnert Park North Bay. This is the 2nd annual fundraiser and proceeds go directly to benefit underprivileged children right here in Sonoma County.

Active 2030 is a social club that enjoys helping our community! The biggest event each year is the back to school Children's Shopping Spree in August.

