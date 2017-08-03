News By Tag
Ray Vines of Turningpoint Communications Reappointed to Dallas Assoc. for Financial Professionals
DAFP is a professional association made up of individuals in treasury and financial careers in Dallas and the surrounding areas, and offers services such as treasury education, relationship building, regional collaboration and community development.
As ATTA Representative, Vines is responsible for representing Dallas Association for Financial Professionals among a group of 10 leaders from Dallas and four other Texas Treasury Associations:
Vines originally joined the DAFP Board as the Association's Treasurer in 2010. In addition to his role with Turningpoint Communications, Vines also concurrently serves as Director of Treasury for Dean Foods in Dallas, where he is responsible for treasury management, banking relationship management, and process improvement. He is also an educator for Rice University, where he teaches classes to prepare treasury professionals for the Association for Financial Professionals Accreditation, Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) exam. An active participant in enhancing the role of treasury management throughout his career, Vines is also co-chairing the TEXPO conference when it returns to Dallas in 2018.
Laurel Egan Kenny, founder and CEO of Turningpoint Communications, is also a member of the DAFP Board of Directors, serving in the role of Communication/
"I am proud of my affiliation with DAFP and honored to be reappointed to the organization's board," said Vines. "We value the role DAFP plays for those in corporate treasury, accounting, banking, and other financial services, especially given how the organization is able to benefit clients of Turningpoint Communications. I look forward to my continued involvement with this critically important organization."
About Turningpoint Communications
In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations. Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.
Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions. Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years. Laurel presents nationally on treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.
For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.
