SocialChorus Demonstrates Global Momentum in Enterprise Communications
SocialChorus expands its network of advisors, appointing SaaS Veteran Gary Nakamura as CEO
"This is an exciting time for me and the SocialChorus team, with 10 times user growth and over 100% revenue growth over the last 12 months," said Shove. "My obsession is to make it easy for workers to stay more informed, supported and connected with their organizations, regardless of their status, location or role. Gary not only shares that goal but also brings a wealth of operational and go-to-market execution experience to our business. I couldn't think of anyone better to partner with for SocialChorus' next phase of growth."
Communications and HR leaders at global enterprises are realizing that current technology solutions from legacy vendors do not solve the challenges facing distributed and mobile workers. SocialChorus is positioned to revolutionize legacy corporate communications and help businesses move from a disconnected to a connected workforce (see how here: http://www.socialchorus.com/
"One of the goals of our communications team is to keep employees informed and aligned, especially during times of change across the fluctuating insurance industry," said Daisy Chan, senior director of enterprise communications, Horizon Healthcare Services Inc. "With SocialChorus, we have a way to not only reach but securely connect our workforce on-the-go. We've already significantly exceeded target adoption rates."
Each addition to the SocialChorus team has more than 20 years' experience across enterprise software and employee communications. Nakamura served as CEO of Driven, Inc. for four years during which he led and transformed the company. Previously, he was senior vice president and general manager at Terracotta, where he grew and scaled its business by hundreds of percent, year-on-year. Similar to Nakamura's enterprise software experience, Lien has spent the last 11 years building Marin Software, which included growing the business from concept to over $100 million of recurring revenue and leading a NYSE IPO. Finally, Holtz founded Holtz Communication + Technology after leading corporate and employee communications for Fortune 500 companies, including Mattel and Allergan. He is also a Fellow of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).
"I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this next phase of SocialChorus' growth and increased market leadership. I can't wait to see Greg and Gary take this company forward," said Chris Lien, SocialChorus board member, and founder and chief executive officer at Marin Software.
"With every global business needing to deliver better employee experiences, SocialChorus has a massive market opportunity to help these organizations deliver on the promise of engagement and connectedness,"
About SocialChorus
SocialChorus is the leading workforce communications platform that transforms how workers and organizations connect every day. With SocialChorus, organizations can connect and align their teams, power organizational initiatives and measure the business outcomes. Designed for every worker from head office to the front line, our mobile-first solution enables the Fortune 100 to deliver on the promise of a more informed, connected and supported workforce. For more information, please visit http://www.socialchorus.com.
