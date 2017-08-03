News By Tag
HairMax Offers the E-Guide to Healthy Hair Growth During National Hair Loss Awareness Month
HairMax is pleased to support National Hair Loss Awareness month by offering a Free downloadable E-Guide to Healthy Hair Growth and a chance to win a 1 year supply of HairMax for Density hair Care products."
The HairMax E Guide to Healthy Hair Growth contains vital information about hair loss and healthy hair growth tips. In addition, when downloading the E Guide, you will automatically be enrolled to win a 1 year supply of HairMax for Density Hair Care products including – Shampoo, Conditioner & Follicle Boosting Activator. (Retail Value $462)
Included in the E-Guide is a money saving coupon for all HairMax products including FDA Cleared Laser Hair Growth Devices. These home use devices are an ideal choice for those looking for a clinically proven treatment for pattern hair loss and the promotion of hair growth. HairMax devices are the #1 choice in laser devices for hair growth for the following reasons:
ü 3 Elements for Efficacy – HairMax laser devices are designed with 3 elements for efficacy including patented hair parting teeth, laser intensity and laser density to provide a highly effective hair loss treatment.
ü Extensive Research – 7 clinical studies prove that HairMax laser devices are safe & effective for both men & women. Clinical study results have been published in 6 peer reviewed medical journals.
ü Clinically Proven Hair Growth - clinical study participants experienced significant hair growth with an average increase in hair count of 129 additional new hairs per sq. in.
ü Affordablility -. A range of laser devices are available to fit every budget with prices starting at $195
ü Drug Free – No harmful side effects have ever been reported.
A Also, since hair stylists are often the first point of contact for hair loss suffers, HairMax works to increase awareness of the HairMax hair growth product line to the Salon industry by the sponsoring the Hair Plus issue in Modern Salon Magazine, the most authoritative magazine for the salon industry.
Mr. Leonard Stillman, VP, Medical Affairs at Lexington said: "HairMax laser devices and thinning hair care are used by over 1 million men and women around the world. We hope that by offering the E Guide to Healthy Hair Growth, we will create further awareness that hair loss is treatable and that HairMax provides a complete treatment line."
About Lexington International, LLC
Based in Boca Raton, Lexington Int'l is a pioneer in the development of advanced laser hair loss treatments and hair growth products. The HairMax Laser devices are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with 7 FDA Clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women. Since 2001, in over 170 countries worldwide, Lexington Int'l., LLC has helped over half a million individuals treat their hair loss and improve the condition of their hair and enrich their lives.
You can download the E-Guide here: https://hairmax.com/
For further information please visit: www.hairmax.com
Contact
Leonard Stillman
561-417-0200
***@hairmax.com
