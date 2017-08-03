News By Tag
Sacred Customs and Rituals Of The Punjabi Wedding
Punjabi Wedding Attire
A Punjabi bride wears a red traditional Salwar kameez or lehenga wedding attire is fully perfect & smart match. And a Punjabi groom wears a Churidar with Kameez & a suitable embroidered red color Sehra or western costume. But a groom always has a turban as this is the cultural and a religious touch. They look perfect and smarter wear on the wedding day.
Rituals and Customs
Punjabi wedding comprises various dominant rituals and customs to the better completion of the marriage. This plays a great role in the marriage occasion. A customary ritual and traditions are held in the marriage occasion to increase the fun and enjoyment for both families.
Roka Ceremony: This is a very first custom that is conducted to fix the wedding on the auspicious Muhurta. This is basically to make sure the commitment of the bride and groom's family to make them wed. This small function is held with some customary exchanging offers like sweets, gifts and dry fruits and more.
Chunni Ceremony: Chunni ceremony is an auspicious sacrament as the groom's family visits to the bride's house. They offer lots of gifts, traditional jewelry, and sweets. In spite of this, they gift red color wedding costume with Chunni.
After taking blesses of the parents and elders a wed couple visit for a new home. This is a sad moment when the bride takes a departure from her Maika. This is called Vidai ceremony. Now, this is a big welcome for the couple by the groom's mother as she accomplishes religious & traditional practices such as she puts Aarti thaal to welcome them and blessed them. After this, a wed couple enters the house and play some customary rituals with grand masti and music.
