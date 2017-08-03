MathQED.com: One Click, Solve All MathProblems!

The Best Math Solution Tools --- Affordable, Accessible and User-Friendly

(www.MathQED.com), a website founded by Dr. Iris Mack that offers affordable and user-friendly help to students with their math problems, is announcing an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the enhancement of the website. The fundraising campaign will last for 2 months and the money raised will be utilized to pay for full-time IT support and to hire math tutors to help manage the site and keep it up and running, throughout the year.

Math is an important subject, regardless of what you want to do because it is considered as the gatekeeper for most courses and careers. However, math is also one of the subjects that a lot of people are having trouble with, preventing them from getting their dream jobs. Research shows that five to eight percent of children have a math disability and require tutoring or extra help.

But since tutoring is expensive, not everyone is able to afford help with their math problems, thus compounding their difficulties with the subject. To provide a solution to this problem, Dr. Mack created the website called PhatMath to fight against math illiteracy and make the subject fun to learn. PhatMath quickly garnered its own success and achievements, including being listed on Top 50 Social Sites for Educators and Academics, 25 Useful Networking Sites for Grad Students, and 25 Savvy Social Media Sites for Grad Students.

Over time, Dr. Mack and her team evolved the website further and it resulted in the improved MathQED. MathQED provides an affordable and high-quality education for K-12 and College students on a user-friendly online platform that has licensed and professional math tutors who assist students with math problems. The website will help students solve all their math problems with one click and for a price that parents can afford.

Iris Mack, PhD, EMBA earned her doctorate in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University. She was awarded a Sloan Fellowship Executive MBA from the London Business School. Dr. Mack worked at various energy and financial institutions, acted as a faculty member at MIT, and worked at AT&T Bell Labs and NASA. She currently lectures and writes opinion columns for the UK edition of the International Business Times. Dr. Mack is set to publish her fourth book.