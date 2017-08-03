 
News By Tag
* BL3SS3D
* Rap
* Hip-hop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oakland
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


"You Wit Me"- The New Single by BL3SS3D Is Blended With Intricate Rhythms

The finest rap duo BL3SS3D from Bay area is back with "You Wit Me" on Soundcloud. This rap song is blended with the exotic elements of hiphop and rap music.
 
 
BL3SS3D
BL3SS3D
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
BL3SS3D
Rap
Hip-hop

Industry:
Music

Location:
Oakland - California - US

OAKLAND, Calif. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Rapping is an incredible art form. A rap song in true essence is something that brings poetry and music together. Rapping styles differs from artist to artist. If one loves rhythmic raps, other may be attracted towards freestyle rapping. No matter whatever be the rap style, fluency of jargons powered with incredible music beats is essential to every track. Rap is an inseparable part of hip hop music. It is one such genre that has undergone vast change in music, styles and artists have poured their soul to make this genre the top notch in the global music arena.

SoundCloud site is the best gala to witness the most amazing tracks from contemporary aspiring artists. The rap duo BL3SS3D has already been highly appreciated in SoundCloud for their debut track "Mesmerized". Once again, BL3SS3D is back with their second single "You Wit Me" is all set to impress fans on Soundcloud.

The artists of BL3SS3D are based on Bay area and with their music they want to spread energetic vibes. Their music is expressive, evokes unconditional elements that listeners will love to listen. The best part of their compositions is the beautifully written lyrics that will compel listeners to play the tracks over and over again. BL3SS3D delivers tracks on a story telling tone that engages the listeners.

The track "Mesmerized" was specially meant for all who want to express their love to their partners. Once again in the track "You Wit Me" Bl3SS3D brings in love elements and the importance of a relationship and a true partner. The music, their majestic voice, flawless rapping styled powered with thrilling music are the finest elements of the track. The track is produced by Colby Blake and is now streaming on SoundCloud. Rap lovers stay connected with BL3SS3D as they are soon going to drop more amazing compositions.

Please visit here to listen this song of BL3SS3D :

https://soundcloud.com/bl3ss3dmusic/you-wit-me
End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share