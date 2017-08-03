"You Wit Me"- The New Single by BL3SS3D Is Blended With Intricate Rhythms

The finest rap duo BL3SS3D from Bay area is back with "You Wit Me" on Soundcloud. This rap song is blended with the exotic elements of hiphop and rap music.

BL3SS3D

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• BL3SS3D

• Rap

• Hip-hop Industry:

• Music Location:

• Oakland - California - US

End

-- Rapping is an incredible art form. A rap song in true essence is something that brings poetry and music together. Rapping styles differs from artist to artist. If one loves rhythmic raps, other may be attracted towards freestyle rapping. No matter whatever be the rap style, fluency of jargons powered with incredible music beats is essential to every track. Rap is an inseparable part of hip hop music. It is one such genre that has undergone vast change in music, styles and artists have poured their soul to make this genre the top notch in the global music arena.SoundCloud site is the best gala to witness the most amazing tracks from contemporary aspiring artists. The rap duohas already been highly appreciated in SoundCloud for their debut track "Mesmerized". Once again,is back with their second singleis all set to impress fans on Soundcloud.The artists ofare based on Bay area and with their music they want to spread energetic vibes. Their music is expressive, evokes unconditional elements that listeners will love to listen. The best part of their compositions is the beautifully written lyrics that will compel listeners to play the tracks over and over again.delivers tracks on a story telling tone that engages the listeners.The track "Mesmerized"was specially meant for all who want to express their love to their partners. Once again in the trackbrings in love elements and the importance of a relationship and a true partner. The music, their majestic voice, flawless rapping styled powered with thrilling music are the finest elements of the track. The track is produced by Colby Blake and is now streaming on SoundCloud. Rap lovers stay connected withas they are soon going to drop more amazing compositions.