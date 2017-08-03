 
Ironline Compression Launched Its New Website Designed by Lum.Net

Ironline Compression, a leading provider of gas compression solutions, is inviting visitors to explore its new website designed by Lum.net.
 
 
LEDUC, Alberta - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ironline Compression, a leading provider of gas compression solutions, is inviting visitors to explore its new website designed by Lum.net. The new website features the user-friendly navigation and functionality, allowing customers to access detailed product information easily.

Created with the user experience in mind, Ironline Compression has launched its fully-featured website to enhance the needs of their customers. The new site has been initiated with the aim of providing an interactive experience by making the portal interface – functional, intuitive, and appealing for users. This newly launched website is designed by Lum.net, a B2B marketing firm which specializes in industrial B2B marketing.

Ironline Compression, a company based in Nisku, AB, Canada, provides gas compression solutions and mechanical service to the Canadian energy industry. With the intention to provide a better and faster service to their esteemed clients the company launched a well oriented website. The new site includes many features which will help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the product they need.

The new website greets its visitors with a clean uncluttered (UI) User Interface, precisely designed to outline their customers with company's in-depth information about the services they offer. The newly launched website which operates on WordPress content management system provides simple, user-friendly navigation and facilitates the visitors with a broad range of categories. The website is mobile responsive and instigated using the latest technology which makes it compatible with all existing browsers. It also provides social media platform to enhance better customer interaction and anticipation.

Besides the features mentioned above, the new website has allowed Ironline Compression to place their full product portfolio through an entire natural gas compressor rental fleet, which is listed with complete specifications of equipment on the site. They have also provided a section which specifies all the contact information for all locations separately. While still allowing the user to navigate through the line easily, the website also comprises of profiles of the gas compressor manufacturers in the industry, whose equipment they offer.

You can now find all the products along with their full listing of specifications and information that Ironline Compression offers from their new website at http://www.ironline.com/. For all your queries, you can call them at 780-955-0700 or can also email them at info@ironline.com. Find out how Lum.net can help you with your B2B business at http://lum.net/.

About Lum.net: Lum.net is a team of technical and design professionals who works to achieve optimal results for their clients. They are experts in B2B marketing and specializes in the industrial equipment and heavy machinery industries. They provide SEO services for B2B websites and can help you with lead management.

About the company: Ironline Compression (https://www.ironline.com/) is a leading provider of high-quality natural gas compression equipment and compressor rental services to the Canadian energy industry. They have all the experience and expertise; supported by world-class OEM products; and the availability of a large gas compression fleet for your business needs.

