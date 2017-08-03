Creta Maris Beach Resort SUPPORTS the vulnerable social groups

By participating in the recycling soap program "Green Soap".

-- In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort's environmentally friendly operation, its sensitivity to social issues, and with the aim of becoming a zero-waste resort, Creta Maris announced its participation in the recycling program "Green Soap" of the organization "Clean Hands".More specifically, by participating in the program "Green Soap", the resort collects all the soaps that are no longer suitable for use, recycles them, and provides the new recycled soaps to vulnerable social groups, instead of following the standard procedure of waste, with all the well-known environmental effects. By this way, the resort participates in recycling and reduces the amount of waste ending up in sanitary landfills, thus protecting the environment, supporting the society and strengthening the social institutions and public bodies, such as social grocery, which supports families that are affected by the financial crisis and have no access to basic sanitary items.The participation of Creta Maris Beach Resort in the program "Green Soap" is part of its Sustainable Operation, through which the resort achieves the necessary harmony between its financial development and the social and environmental needs.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.The Cleanhands is a licensed civil non-profit organization, aiming the collection, processing and disposal of hotels' used soaps, for free use to social institutions that need basic sanitary items. The company was founded in 2012 and is staffed with specialists in SOAP technology.Please find pictures of the award on high resolution on the below link: