City2Surf's first ever app for competitors
City2Surf, in partnership with Running Heroes, created the first official app for the race, as an engaging way for competitors to log their training and win prizes for motivation in the lead up to race day.
More than 6,000 people have downloaded the app, which utilises a unique concept and technology that Running Heroes initially built for the Paris Marathon.
Running Heroes is the frequent flyer equivalent for runners where runners of all levels can accrue points, that go towards redeeming offers on incredible brands, products and services. The team behind the concept extended the idea and world-first technology to the City2Surf, and app users have won some incredible prizes in the lead up to race day.
"Over the past few months City2Surf competitors have won tens of thousands of dollars worth of prizes, simply through training, from brands like Adidas, Seiko and Rebel Sport. Even now, the week of the race, there is an interstate trip, hotel accommodation and running merchandise to be won!", said Sam Canavan, Managing Director, Running Heroes Australia and New Zealand.
The City2Surf app is compatible with RunKeeper, Strava, Nike +, Runtastic, Tom-Tom, Withings, Jawbone, Suunto, Fitbit, Moves, GPS Garmin and Polar watches.
"We've made it as easy as possible for all entrants to utilise this app. All walking and running steps are tracked and the more steps you take the more chances you have of winning prizes. Once your run is complete, your activity, based off your GPS, will seamlessly sync back to the City2Surf app, and you're in the running for some amazing prizes," said Canavan.
"If you haven't signed up to the official City2Surf app yet, it's not too late", concluded Canavan.
