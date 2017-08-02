 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul promotes premium bingsoo

Yirgacheff cold-drip coffee bingsoo and peach in bingsoo on top
 
 
Cold Drip Coffee Bingsu
Cold Drip Coffee Bingsu
 
GANGNAM-GU, South Korea - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- From May this year, The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul has been promoting Makgeoli bingsoo and is the first establishment in the hotel industry to do so. Following this, Park Hyatt Seoul just launched their new types of bingsoo, starting with Jungbok. 'Cold-brew bingsoo', full of aroma and 'Peach bingsoo', full of peach flavour and with extra condiments on top priced at KRW 37,000 and KRW 38,000 respectively. They are available from 11:00am to 11:30pm (tax included / no service charge).

'Cold-drip coffee bingsoo' is made of cold- drip coffee and uses the Yirgacheff coffee bean. Mixed with almond milk and put into ice-making machine, it immediately becomes icy at minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Hand-made mascarpone cheese cream and sweet almond and chocolate will be served on top of the bingsoo.

"Peach bingsoo" is made of soft milk ice with, lightly baked nectarine on top. Yogurt ice cream is put inside the nectarine, and the yogurt sauce with a slice of hwangdo and mint gives sweetness and refreshment.

Federico Heinzmann, executive chef of Park Hyatt Seoul says "Newly launched Makgeoli bingsoo, signature menu honey bingsoo, and mango bingsoo will win all hearts". He also emphasized blending each ingredient, creating refreshment that can overcome sweltering heat.

<The Lounge, two types of new bingsoo>
· Venue: The Lounge(24th floor)
· Period: 2017 July 24~August 31
· Time: 11:00am ~  11:30pm
· Price and menu:
- Cold-drip coffee bingsoo KRW 37,000
- Peach bingsoo KRW 38,000
· nformation and reservation: The Lounge 02 2016 1205
· The Lougne website: http://www.seoul.park.hyattrestaurants.com/lounge
Source:Park Hyatt Seoul
