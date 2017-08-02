News By Tag
The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul promotes premium bingsoo
Yirgacheff cold-drip coffee bingsoo and peach in bingsoo on top
'Cold-drip coffee bingsoo' is made of cold- drip coffee and uses the Yirgacheff coffee bean. Mixed with almond milk and put into ice-making machine, it immediately becomes icy at minus 30 degrees Celsius.
Hand-made mascarpone cheese cream and sweet almond and chocolate will be served on top of the bingsoo.
"Peach bingsoo" is made of soft milk ice with, lightly baked nectarine on top. Yogurt ice cream is put inside the nectarine, and the yogurt sauce with a slice of hwangdo and mint gives sweetness and refreshment.
Federico Heinzmann, executive chef of Park Hyatt Seoul says "Newly launched Makgeoli bingsoo, signature menu honey bingsoo, and mango bingsoo will win all hearts". He also emphasized blending each ingredient, creating refreshment that can overcome sweltering heat.
<The Lounge, two types of new bingsoo>
· Venue: The Lounge(24th floor)
· Period: 2017 July 24~August 31
· Time: 11:00am ~ 11:30pm
· Price and menu:
- Cold-drip coffee bingsoo KRW 37,000
- Peach bingsoo KRW 38,000
· nformation and reservation:
· The Lougne website: http://www.seoul.park.hyattrestaurants.com/
End
