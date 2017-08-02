Doug Field named Chief Growth Officer at Veriphy Analytics Experienced Business Growth, Community Building & Employee Benefits Executive joins FinTech company to lead Company Growth ATLANTA - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog --



"We have known Doug for years and have seen first-hand the innovative work he has done in the market" said Al Otto, Veriphy Analytics CEO/Co-Founder. "He is an energetic and transformative thought leader who will no doubt make a huge and immediate impact on the Plan Sponsor and Investment Advisor Community as we change the game for retirement plan committees.



"I have known Co-Founders, Al Otto and Mark McCoy, for over 10 years and have tremendous respect for their combined knowledge of DC Retirement Plan Market and their Vision for Veriphy Analytics" said Doug Field. It was an easy decision to join with them to bring accountability and transparency to retirement plan committees. We are bringing transformative change via our unique value measurements & reports"



About Veriphy Analytics: Veriphy is a web-based business intelligence platform focused on bringing transparency, accountability and objective value measurements to the DC Retirement Plan community. The Veriphy database, search, analysis & reporting tools and graphical outputs:



- Measure the skill of an investment professional or plan committee based on the investment decisions made over time



- Drive excellence in retirement outcomes for plan participants and plan sponsors which improves financial wellness



- Receive elegant yet simple decision support tools to support excellence in decision making



The result for is an Industry where price is what is paid and value is what is monitored, measured and received.



Contact

Al Otto, CEO

Veriphy Analytics

877-522-6575

