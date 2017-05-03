Veriphy AnalyticsSM to exhibit in ATDC Startup Showcase ATLANTA - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Veriphy AnalyticsSM, a web-based business intelligence platform,will be featured in Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) Startup Showcase on Thursday, May 11th. The event will take place at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center. ATDC's programs and outreach efforts work with technology startups across Georgia to assist with networking, development, and growth. Exhibitors of the show include the most promising and emerging technology startups in the area.



Veriphy Analyticsa web-based business intelligence platform,will be featured inon Thursday, May 11. The event will take place at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center. ATDC's programs and outreach efforts work with technology startups across Georgia to assist with networking, development, and growth. Exhibitors of the show include the most promising and emerging technology startups in the area. Veriphy AnalyticsSM is a game changer for retirement plan committees. It is a revolutionary new risk/reward performance algorithm in a web-based environment. It is the only way to objectively measure the investment value added to a 401(k) or 403(b) plan. CFO's and Plan Committee members can reduce their meeting prep time, reduce their personal fiduciary risk, objectively "veriphy" the skill of their investment advisor and the reasonableness of fees on an ongoing basis."Veriphy Analyticsis honored to be a participant in ATDC's exclusive Accelerate Company program, says Co-Founder and CEO, Al Otto, "It's been a great experience and we're thankful for their continued insight and support." Al is a 35-year veteran of the financial services industry and has spent most his career as an independent RIA. As a serial entrepreneur, he has built four financial service companies. He is a nationally recognized author and speaker in the financial industry and is a federally recognized expert on 401(k) fiduciary matters. Co-Founders Al Otto and Mark McCoy will be demonstrating the product at booth T30.The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech is Georgia's technology incubator. Founded in 1980, ATDC has developed a global reputation for fostering technological entrepreneurship. Forbes named ATDC to its list of "Incubators Changing the World" in 2010 and 2013, alongside Y Combinator and the Palo Alto Research Center.For more information contact, please contact:Al Otto, CEO & Co-Founder3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1900Atlanta, GA 30339Office: 877-522-6575


