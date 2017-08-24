 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* Small Business
* Sacramento State
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Ariento Inc Partners With CSUS Center For Entrepreneurship

 
 
SacStateHorizcolorEntreprenuership (1)
SacStateHorizcolorEntreprenuership (1)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Ariento has announced they are partnering with the Sacramento State Center for Entrepreneurship and will be joining their venture incubator that is provided for the early stages of entrepreneurial businesses.  The mission of the Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration (CBA) is to develop and nurture innovative business ideas and to capitalize potential entrepreneurial opportunities, both from CSUS and local entrepreneurship communities.

"This partnership with such a highly innovative center is a valuable opportunity that we are beyond grateful and excited for. This partnership will open doors for Ariento and will give us the opportunity to further foster our growth and development as a company," said Kehlee Rose of Ariento.

Seung Bach, Ph.D., Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategy & Faculty Director for the center, added "As one of key catalysts of the region's entrepreneurship ecosystem, the Center for Entrepreneurship is thrilled to have Ariento in its venture incubator. Ariento is a great addition to the Center, and it brings in high caliber entrepreneurial spirit and momentum to the campus. Ariento will closely work with Sac State students to provide hand-on mentorships."

https://www.ariento.com/
End
Source:Ariento Inc
Email:***@ariento.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyber Security, Small Business, Sacramento State
Industry:Computers
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ariento News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share