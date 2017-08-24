Ariento Inc Partners With CSUS Center For Entrepreneurship

SacStateHorizcolorEntreprenuership (1)

-- Ariento has announced they are partnering with the Sacramento State Center for Entrepreneurship and will be joining their venture incubator that is provided for the early stages of entrepreneurial businesses. The mission of the Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration (CBA) is to develop and nurture innovative business ideas and to capitalize potential entrepreneurial opportunities, both from CSUS and local entrepreneurship communities."This partnership with such a highly innovative center is a valuable opportunity that we are beyond grateful and excited for. This partnership will open doors for Ariento and will give us the opportunity to further foster our growth and development as a company," said Kehlee Rose of Ariento.Seung Bach, Ph.D., Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategy & Faculty Director for the center, added "As one of key catalysts of the region's entrepreneurship ecosystem, the Center for Entrepreneurship is thrilled to have Ariento in its venture incubator. Ariento is a great addition to the Center, and it brings in high caliber entrepreneurial spirit and momentum to the campus. Ariento will closely work with Sac State students to provide hand-on mentorships."