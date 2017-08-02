 
Industry News





"And I sing. I bear the chants, word and poetry, wisdom and clay."

The journey continues… A poetic trilogy by the contemporary Greek poet and philosopher Dimitris Kakalidis. Poetry that touches our soul and our divine essence; that moves, inspires and uplifts us.
 
MARYLEBONE, England - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Omilos Eksipiretiton (The Servers' Society) invites poetry enthusiasts and not only, to a poetic evening at the Hellenic Centre, Marylebone, London W1U 5AS on Friday 29th September 2017, from 7:15pm to 21:00pm.

Poets, authors, and the public alike are welcomed to join us in the reading and discussion of the "Fallen Paradise Holy Matter", the second book of the poetic trilogy by the contemporary Greek Poet and Philosopher, Dimitris Kakalidis.

Passing through the narration of the entire miracle of Creation, the poet Dimitris Kakalidis leads us to the next stop of the journey, where the human being is called to see all forms through different eyes; where Matter in total, becomes an object of admiration, and through its eternal dance with the Spirit, it is uplifted to its true substance.

Presented in English and Greek, the evening will see us follow the poet, through his words, in repositioning matter to its true existence.

Admission is free but guests are encouraged to book in advance via email at info@omilos-eksipiretiton.gr or telephone on 07960 797 435.

Contact
Ade Durojaiye
***@omilos-eksipiretiton.gr
End
Source:
Email:***@omilos-eksipiretiton.gr Email Verified
Poetry, Event, Creative Writing
Arts
marylebone - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
