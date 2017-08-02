News By Tag
Scanco Software Acquires Synergistic Software Solutions Developers of Sage Manufacturing/JobOps Soft
The combined solutions will enable customers to better maximize, modernize and mobilize their Manufacturing Automation within Sage100 and Sage100c Software
Founded in 1983, with headquarters outside of Minneapolis, MN, Synergistic Software delivers Sage100 users best-of-breed manufacturing technology through its JobOps and comprehensive Field Service and Dispatch Module. In 2016, Sage Software, Inc., chose Synergistic Software's manufacturing technology for Sage100c under the Sage Manufacturing brand. Synergistic Software has always been among a select group of Master Developers for Sage and the Sage Partner community.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Synergistic team to our company," says Tess Boros, Partner at Scanco. "Scanco was recently recognized as a 'Top 25 Logistics Technology Solution Provider' for 2017 by CIO Applications and this acquisition is consistent with our strategy of combining world-class technology and service companies. This acquisition strongly strengthens Scanco's position as the premier provider of manufacturing software for the entire Sage100 market," says Boros.
"After our 2016 acquisition of JDB Solutions, our next step was to incorporate Sage Manufacturing/
"We are very excited about this acquisition and the future of Sage Manufacturing/
About Scanco Software, LLC.
Since 1989, Scanco has been a leading provider of supply chain automation software and services. Since our inception, we have focused on innovative warehouse management solutions with a unique technology-driven approach. Our solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for distribution and manufacturing companies around the globe. From basic barcoding to the most complex distribution and manufacturing operations- Scanco's software is positioned to grow with our customers ever changing business needs. Today, thousands of world-class distribution and manufacturing companies have automated their facilities with cutting-edge Scanco technology. For more info, visit http://www.scanco.com/
About Synergistic Software Solutions, LLC.
Founded in 1983, Synergistic is among a select group of Master Developers for Sage Software, Inc. JobOps is a Job Management Software Solution that is developed by Synergistic Software Solutions and sold through a distribution channel of certified independent JobOps Resellers with locations throughout the US. JobOps was specifically developed for Sage's award-winning Sage 100 Accounting Software. With over 28 years experience and customers across the United States, JobOps has a proven track record in meeting the unique needs of organizations that demand on-time delivery and job profitability. For more info, visit http://jobops.com/
Contacts
Scanco Software
Jay Letendre, 330-645-9959 x 210
Director Marketing
J@scanco.com
Media Contact
Scanco Solutions, LLC
j@scanco.com
