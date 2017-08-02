News By Tag
Innovations Designs Vinyl Grasscloth
Summer collection includes new vinyl interpretation of sisal wallcovering
Modeled after a variegated sisal wallcovering, Prairie offers a natural aesthetic that's both affordable and easy to maintain. The 54-inch, Type II vinyl fits into every design situation—hospitality, commercial and even residential projects—with 12 nature-inspired colorways and rugged durability.
About Innovations:
A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.
https://www.innovationsusa.com/
