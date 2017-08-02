 
Industry News





Innovations Designs Vinyl Grasscloth

Summer collection includes new vinyl interpretation of sisal wallcovering
 
 
Prairie | Steele
Prairie | Steele
NEW YORK - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- For their summer collection, the Innovations Design Studio asked, "What is architecture … is it form or function, shelter or art?" The eight new wallcoverings explore how Innovations fits into the broader architectural project with practical colorways and constructions. Among them, Prairieis Innovations' most convincing vinyl interpretation of grasscloth to date.

Modeled after a variegated sisal wallcovering, Prairie offers a natural aesthetic that's both affordable and easy to maintain. The 54-inch, Type II vinyl fits into every design situation—hospitality, commercial and even residential projects—with 12 nature-inspired colorways and rugged durability.

About Innovations:

A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.

https://www.innovationsusa.com/

Kate Tucker
***@innovationsusa.com
***@innovationsusa.com
Innovations, Wallcovering, Interior Design
Construction
New York City - New York - United States
Products
