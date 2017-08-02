 
Industry News





Whitelabel ITSolutions Optimized Network Performance

Whitelabel ITSolutions is prepared to optimize your network to the best of our abilities.
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Top notch network performance is vital for a server. Businesses rely on their server's capabilities and they want their servers to have the best speeds for smooth interactions between clients. Whitelabel ITSolutions display one of the highest performing network speeds for its clients. Servers perform at great speeds and provide the lowest latency. Here are some important performance measures that every server should measure for the best optimization.

Bandwidth – commonly measured in bits/second is the maximum rate that information can be transferred
Throughput – the actual rate that information is transferred
Latency – the delay between the sender and the receiver decoding it, this is mainly a function of the signals travel time, and processing time at any nodes the information traverses
Jitter – variation in packet delay at the receiver of information.
Error rate – the number of corrupted bits expressed as a percentage or fraction of the total sent.

Whitelabel ITSolutions (http://whitelabelitsolutions.com/) tracks all of these performance measures and ensures that their servers are performing at their best. Unmetered bandwidth, low latency, and low error rates create for the smoothest working servers. Website owners are guaranteed to have the highest network speeds on the internet and can rely on little to no downtime.

Head to Whitelabel ITSolutions to view all of our plans.

