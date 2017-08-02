News By Tag
Whitelabel ITSolutions Optimized Network Performance
Whitelabel ITSolutions is prepared to optimize your network to the best of our abilities.
• Bandwidth – commonly measured in bits/second is the maximum rate that information can be transferred
• Throughput – the actual rate that information is transferred
• Latency – the delay between the sender and the receiver decoding it, this is mainly a function of the signals travel time, and processing time at any nodes the information traverses
• Jitter – variation in packet delay at the receiver of information.
• Error rate – the number of corrupted bits expressed as a percentage or fraction of the total sent.
