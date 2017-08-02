News By Tag
Xitron Inks Workflow Development Agreement with Liaoning Basch Digital
Software will drive new digital label presses and Flexo/Resin/Thermal CTP Device
The Panthera® 3322C uses the Memjet Sirius inkjet head and is capable of print speeds up to 18 meters per minute with a maximum web width of 330mm. Xitron's Northstar RIP and workflow will handle job submission, job tracking, spot color matching, label-based step-and-repeat, and variable data input, driving the press at full rated speed.
"We're extremely pleased to partner with Basch on this project," commented Karen Crews, President of Xitron. "Our experience with other Memjet OEMs places us ahead of the curve in development of these systems, so time-to-market will be short. Of equal benefit is our background with commercial offset and flexographic CTP devices," she added, "which will allow us to bring a full-featured workflow to Basch's Panthera® CTP line as well."
Designed to image flexographic, resin, and metal printing plates, the Panthera® 500G offers resolutions up to 4,000 dpi with a maximum plate size of 670mm x 640mm. It's capable of imaging plates at speeds up to three square meters per hour and it features an auto-focusing system, which matches the laser energy with drum speed and the plate material being used. "We chose Xitron as our workflow partner because of their ability to offer a complete solution," said Mr. Du Xuan, GM of Liaoning Basch. "Instead of supporting several separate systems based on output type, we are able to collapse to a single architecture that includes the features necessary for high-speed, color-accurate throughput regardless of destination."
Basch demonstrated the Panthera® 3322C this past May during ChinaPrint 17 in Beijing. They will also be exhibiting at LabelExpo Asia in Shanghai beginning December 5th, where Xitron's Northstar workflow will be driving multiple devices.
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
About Liaoning Zhenghong Basch Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
Liaoning Zhenghong Basch Digital Tech. Co., Ltd., established in 2008, is located in Yingkou Coastal Industrial Base, Liaoning China, covering an area of around 30,000 square meters with total investment of 50 million RMB. The company is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the development of digital printing technology, production and sales. Having successfully developed the production technology of its digital inkjet label press, the company possesses a number of independent intellectual property rights on digital inkjet printers and has a current production capacity of one hundred units per year.
Basch's device catalog includes the Panthera® 800 II CTP platesetter (A1 size offset printing), Panthera® 500G Flexo/relief/
