On LinkedIn? Now what? Two free seminars scheduled for Braintree and Plymouth

 
 
Linked Scrabble Art 12 23 16
Linked Scrabble Art 12 23 16
 
BRAINTREE, Mass. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Most business people have a LinkedIn profile, but scratch their head and wonder what it accomplishes.  The free LinkedIn Sales Funnel seminar teaches attendees how to transform that passive channel into a robust, proactive lead generator.

Choose from two seminar dates and locations.  The first date is Tuesday, August 29, 8 a.m. –  9:30 a.m. at 25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 200, Braintree, MA 02184 and the second is set for Tuesday,September 19, 8 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. at the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, 134 Court Street, Plymouth, MA.

The session will be led by Steve Dubin of PR Works, a full service Public Relations and Advertising firm based in Plymouth Center, MA, and Ken Cheo of Our Sales Coach, a sales consultancy based in Braintree, MA.  Both presenters have been trained by Linked University.

The sessions will review your LinkedIn profile and how to maximize it to be found and convert visitors; how to use LinkedIn's advance search to create a prospect profile and segmented target audience by Industry, Title, Geography, etc.; how to develop a drip campaign and ask for five requests per day; the essence of a messaging system – including five messages to develop a know, like, trust relationship with the recipient; when to allow prospects to "marinate" and wait for a response;  when to ask for telephone or coffee meeting; how to harness discussion group to showcase your expertise; how to leverage LinkedIn's Pulse publishing to expand credibility; when to add profile updates and use the gentle prod; and how to export LinkedIn contacts to a spreadsheet and utilize that Email data for a monthly E-Newsletter.

Workshop is limited to 20 people. To reserve a seat for the August 29 workshop and for the September 19 workshop click on http://www.PRWorkZone.com. For more information, please contact Steve Dubin, PR Works, (781) 582-1061, SDubin@PRWorkzone.com.

