Announcing Sprint Capacity Planning & Tracking addon for Jira

by Add-On Experts Center LTD - Atlassian Add-on Development - USA (Boston) Branch

Contact

Hilli Balzer

***@addonexpertscenter.com Hilli Balzer

End

-- Today, we are very pleased to announce the new addon for the Atlassian Jira software. The new addon will assist scrum teams to better optimize the sprint planning by utilizing team members work with their available time set for the sprint. Furthermore, it will be easier to track the actual work while getting alerts on missing planned schedule (per team member). Add-On Experts Center CEO, Hilli Balzer, said today that "the Sprint Capacity Planning & Tracking addon is just the missing feature in Jira system that takes the planning capabilities to a new level for better team's definition and control. The requirements and needs for this addon were collected from customers we have implemented a Jira solution and were missing better planning capabilities right from the backlog screen."The Sprint Capacity Planning & Tracking addon is being used in both startups and in big enterprises with multiple teams and multiple projects and assists with better palnning, tracking and meeting deadline dates.Get it here:For any question contact: support@addonexpertscenter.com