Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Trading Rebate
The Trader Rebate' lets clients get up to 20% of their trading costs back every month.
According to Adam Jepsen, the founder of Financial Spreads, the Trader Rebate programme has been designed to be simple and user-friendly so that investors can concentrate on their trading rather than the rebate.
"We have designed the kind of rebate we would like. One where you don't need to claim, and when you earn a rebate, it is automatically added to your account.
"Likewise, once you earn a rebate, then you should be able to withdraw it without jumping through hoops".
Trader Rebate Summary
• Clients can get a rebate, up to 20%, on any trades, including forex, commodities, stock market indices and single shares
• Clients do not need to claim. Each month, Financial Spreads will automatically calculate if a rebate is due
• If a client is due a rebate, Financial Spreads add it to the client's trading account
• Financial Spreads will email the client when a rebate has been added to their account
• Once a rebate has been added, the client can withdraw the rebate or use it to trade. There are no complex withdrawal criteria
• The minimum monthly rebate is £25 ($30, €30) and the maximum monthly rebate is £2500 ($3000, €3000)
The Trader Rebate is currently running until 30 November 2017. See https://www.financialspreads.com/
About Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads offer a wide range of forex, stock market indices, single stocks and commodities.
Clients can trade using spread bets and CFDs via mobile apps and the web platform at https://www.financialspreads.com.
Spread betting and CFDs are leveraged products which carry a high level of risk to your capital. You can lose more than your initial deposit so you should ensure spread betting and CFDs meet your investment objectives and, if necessary, seek independent advice.
Financial Spreads is a trading name of Clear Investor Ltd. which is an appointed representative of FINSA Europe Ltd., company no: 07073413. FINSA Europe Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registered number 525164. Registered Address: Office 701, Tower Bridge Business Centre, 46-48 East Smithfield, London E1W 1AW, UK.
Contact
Adam Jepsen
Founder
***@financialspreads.com
