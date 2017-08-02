How to achieve extraordinary fitness inspite of being super busy in life and work

Spread the Word

-- Lifestyle Health coach Zaunty is glad to present a fresh perspective on achieving fitness for professionals and entrepreneurs through his bookpublished by Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company. This book provides 40 proven strategies to make small and incremental changes towards the path leading to extraordinary health and fitness in spite of being super busy in life.The author of the book, Zaunty, is a certified advanced personal trainer and sports nutrition counsellor who has gained credentials as a Certified Life and Master Spiritual Coach with the ICF. He has also trained in NLP, Graphology and Hypnotherapy models.The author has himself gone through a huge fitness transformation in his life, going from an obese 250 pound media professional to a fit and robust lifestyle health coach. He has been an inspiration to many on their own fitness journeys. In this book he has shared real life experiences, laced with humour and analogies, to engage the readers. These examples will surely illustrate new perspectives that people could use to make changes in their own lives.While interacting with people, Zaunty learnt that people come up with various excuses (Where is the time / Will start from tomorrow / I eat organic etc.) for not taking up fitness seriously and this causes multiple health issues. To address this challenge, Zaunty has penned down effective strategies in his book, which will surely help everyone to move past their excuses and start a fit and healthy life. Either you keep getting stuck in your cage of excuses or you can learn to overcome these excuses by strategies mentioned in the book.The book is currently available in both paperback and kindle versions at the Notion Press bookstore and other ecommerce sites like Amazon.in / Amazon.com, Flipkart.com, Paytm.com, infibeam.com etc. Quickly grab a copy of the book and cheers for an extraordinary, fit and successful life ahead.