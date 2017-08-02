News By Tag
UpsideLMS embraces 'disruption' with Cegos' Research Whitepaper
UpsideLMS joins its partner for Off-the-Shelf eLearning, Cegos , to promote its recently released research whitepaper, titled 'Leading and Managing in the Age of Disruption'.
UpsideLMS, which had recently added a new dimension to its solutions portfolio by offering a selection of Off-The-Shelf (OTS) eLearning solutions from Cegos to its global market, has now joined the worldwide training leader to promote 'Leading and Managing in the Age of Disruption' whitepaper.So along withgiving its clients and prospects access to a wide range of Cegos' ready-to-use, interactive, customisable and localised eLearning modules (https://www.upsidelms.com/
Speaking about the whitepaper, Jeremy Blain, Regional Managing Director for Cegos Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, who has played a key role in conducting the survey and research, said, "While there are pockets of strengths and notable areas for development, the research tells us that many leaders and the broader management teams are NOT being developed with the knowledge, behaviours and skills most appropriate for longer term success. Beyond critical and urgent - it's the final wake-up call for organisations that are slow to adapt to the evolving trends and times!"
The research whitepaper, 'Leading and Managing in the Age of Disruption', is available for a FREE download here.
