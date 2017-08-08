News By Tag
Finding travel information about the Dominican Republic, never has been so easy!
Explore Dominican Republic is a leading digital travel guide for the Dominican Republic known for its accurate, up-to-date content and wide range of quality activities, hotels, flights and other services.
Explore Dominican Republic is the one stop shop to Explore, Find and Book your holiday. Services that the platforms offers are:
• 100+ quality activities & tours
• 1000+ hotels, resorts & vacation rentals
• All flights to the Dominican Republic
• The best rental car providers in the country
• Transfers, Taxi's and Buses
• Inspirational features, articles and travel information
• Answers to all your holiday related questions about the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is the number one vacation destination in the Caribbean. The countries beautiful beaches, tropical climate and friendly locals attract over 6 million tourists per year. Major tourist areas are Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, La Romana and Santo Domingo.
The website is: http://exploredominicanrepublic.com/
