Daystar Joins The Orphans Hands To Bring Hope To Moldova
Philip and his wife, Chrissie Cameron, founded The Orphans Hands after that day at the orphanage. Their non-profit organization is committed to helping children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected by parents who couldn't take care of them or who didn't want to take care of them. Through this ministry, lives once shattered and hopeless are being restored and renewed by the message of the Gospel. By providing practical needs such as food, housing, and medical treatment, these children are discovering God's love for His people.
"As believers, we're specifically commanded to help orphans," said President and Founder of Daystar Television Network, Marcus Lamb. "It only makes sense when you consider that's what God has done for us by adopting us into His family. That's why Daystar is honored to support the work of the Orphans Hands. By investing in these precious children, we are building the Kingdom and showing them that their lives have meaning and purpose."
Daystar Television donated $100,000 towards The Orphans Hands housing project known as Vatra Village. Located 100 yards from Moldova's largest lake, this six home development will accommodate up to 90 children. Once completed, Daystar's newly renovated house will be the first place they call home.
"This foundation gift of $100,000 puts Daystar at the center of the exciting plans laid out for Vatra Village," Cameron said. "Young women and men who, without Christ, are destined to an unspeakable future will have, at Vatra Village, a place to continue their education safe from human trafficking and will be a disciple in the cause of Christ."
Originally purchased for one million dollars, the owners of Vatra Village reached out to The Orphans Hands and offed it to them for half the price. Believing this was an answer to their prayers, the ministry accepted the offer and immediately began raising funds to buy it.
"Daystar partnering with The Orphan's Hands turns orphans into missionaries,"
