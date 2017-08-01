 
News By Tag
* Top Chiropractor
* Charlotte Magazine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Top Chiropractor named by local Magazine

10 years in a row- consecutive voting of top chiropractor by Charlotte Magazine by it's other doctor peers.
 
 
Top Chiropractor- Dr. Ferzaan Ali and Chirocarolina
Top Chiropractor- Dr. Ferzaan Ali and Chirocarolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Readers from a local magazine have voted ChiroCarolina® the top chiropractor from 2007 to 2017. Charlotte Magazine releases a top doctor's list every year. You can search the list by city, specialty, by the doctor's name or the year they made the list. They also celebrate with a Top Doctor's Party each year. Charlotte Magazine has been around since 1968 and publishes content about Charlotte and the surrounding community.

"We are excited and appreciative to be named 'top chiropractor' for the 10th year in a row!" states Dr. Ferzaan Ali, CEO and Charlotte chiropractor. Chirocarolina® is proud to be the preferred provider for Fed Ex, American Airlines, Wal-mart, Target and others, and providing top chiropractic care to Charlotte, and the entire southeast.

Chirocarolina® provides chiropractic care for back pain, neck pain, car injury, sports injury, headaches, and more. They are also very active volunteering services at the Veteran's clinic.  For more information about ChiroCarolina®, go to http://www.ChiroCarolinaCharlotte.com

Contact
Dr. Ferzaan Ali
***@chirocarolinacharlotte.com
End
Source:ChiroCarolina
Email:***@chirocarolinacharlotte.com
Tags:Top Chiropractor, Charlotte Magazine
Industry:Medical
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SCD Consulting Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share