Top Chiropractor named by local Magazine

CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Top Chiropractor- Dr. Ferzaan Ali and Chirocarolina
- Aug. 7, 2017
-- Readers from a local magazine have voted ChiroCarolina®
the top chiropractor from 2007 to 2017. Charlotte Magazine releases a top doctor's list every year. You can search the list by city, specialty, by the doctor's name or the year they made the list. They also celebrate with a Top Doctor's Party each year. Charlotte Magazine has been around since 1968 and publishes content about Charlotte and the surrounding community.
"We are excited and appreciative to be named 'top chiropractor' for the 10th year in a row!" states Dr. Ferzaan Ali, CEO and Charlotte chiropractor. Chirocarolina®
is proud to be the preferred provider for Fed Ex, American Airlines, Wal-mart, Target and others, and providing top chiropractic care to Charlotte, and the entire southeast.
Chirocarolina®
provides chiropractic care for back pain, neck pain, car injury, sports injury, headaches, and more. They are also very active volunteering services at the Veteran's clinic. For more information about ChiroCarolina®
, go to http://www.ChiroCarolinaCharlotte.com