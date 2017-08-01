News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
U.S. Battery Teams Up With China's Largest AWP Equipment Rental Company
China's Largest AWP Equipment Rental Company, Far East Horizon, To Power Its Electric Powered Fleet With U.S. Battery Products
Eighty percent of Far East Horizion's fleet of more than 6,000 vehicles, including high-quality brands such as JLG, Genie and others, will now be outfitted with U.S. Battery products including its US2000-XC2 (6-volt), 12V-XC2 (12-volt), US305HC-XC2 (6-volt), and USL16-XC2 (6-volt) deep-cycle products.
Located in Pudong, China, Far East Horizon operates 41 locations and three major service centers in the country. It offers a complete construction chain including equipment and materials, to management and infrastructure. "We've worked closely with Far East Horizon to help improve its business, and the reliability of its fleet to the growing construction and maintenance infrastructure in China," says Brad Dwan, U.S. Battery Director of Sales in Asia/Pacific/
Designed to provide AWP equipment with greater runtimes, U.S. Battery products incorporate the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create a more efficient battery, allowing rental companies and fleets to operate machinery longer on a full charge. U.S. Battery products also reach peak capacity in as few as 25 cycles, provide higher total energy delivery, and extend battery life. For more information on U.S. Battery's line of AGM and Flooded Lead-Acid batteries, visit the website at http://www.usbattery.com.
Contact
U.S. Battery
***@usbattery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse