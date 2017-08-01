 
August 2017





U.S. Battery Teams Up With China's Largest AWP Equipment Rental Company

China's Largest AWP Equipment Rental Company, Far East Horizon, To Power Its Electric Powered Fleet With U.S. Battery Products
 
 
US Battery Representatives with Far East Horizion
US Battery Representatives with Far East Horizion
 
CORONA, Calif. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- China's largest AWP rental company switched to U.S. Battery products to power its fleet of battery operated aerial work and platform equipment. "The cooperation between Horizon and U.S. Battery, will not only provide the best support to the business development of Horizon, but also for laying a solid foundation of the U.S. Battery brand which is now being used more within the Chinese aerial platform industry," said Yipin Wang, Far East Horizon General Manager.

Eighty percent of Far East Horizion's fleet of more than 6,000 vehicles, including high-quality brands such as JLG, Genie and others, will now be outfitted with U.S. Battery products including its US2000-XC2 (6-volt), 12V-XC2 (12-volt), US305HC-XC2 (6-volt), and USL16-XC2 (6-volt) deep-cycle products.

Located in Pudong, China, Far East Horizon operates 41 locations and three major service centers in the country. It offers a complete construction chain including equipment and materials, to management and infrastructure.  "We've worked closely with Far East Horizon to help improve its business, and the reliability of its fleet to the growing construction and maintenance infrastructure in China," says Brad Dwan, U.S. Battery Director of Sales in Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa. "U.S. Battery is happy to be the battery of choice for the company and we look forward to the exponential growth of our products within the market sector in China."

  Designed to provide AWP equipment with greater runtimes, U.S. Battery products incorporate the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create a more efficient battery, allowing rental companies and fleets to operate machinery longer on a full charge. U.S. Battery products also reach peak capacity in as few as 25 cycles, provide higher total energy delivery, and extend battery life. For more information on U.S. Battery's line of AGM and Flooded Lead-Acid batteries, visit the website at http://www.usbattery.com.

