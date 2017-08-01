News By Tag
Valley business owners invited to attend kickoff for Money Month
Money Month is powered by National Bank of Arizona and its goal is to support female entrepreneurship.
The Governor's office will have representatives at the event to present the Money Month Proclamation, and attendees will have the opportunity to network with other business owners and government officials. They also can learn about all of the events scheduled by Empowered Phoenix (PhXX) collaborators throughout the month of September.
Since Empowered PhXX was launched almost two years ago, participants in the innovative women's business collaborative have learned two important pieces of information:
The goal of Money Month is to support female entrepreneurship and that encompasses many financial issues, including: access to capital, financial management, personal finance debt aversion, investors understanding the higher ROI of female-led firms, crowd funding, and many more.
"A collaborative effort, we have asked all of our community partners to talk about money during September," explains Kristin Slice, Business Analyst with the Maricopa Small Business Development Center who helped to found Empowered PhXX. "The theme for the month is '$trength in Number$' and we will be using this opportunity to communicate the economic value of women-owned businesses in Phoenix. By working with National Bank of Arizona, Empowered PhXX will be able to execute a large scale, statewide survey and research study of women-owned businesses."
"Money Month is open to all business owners, regardless of background or gender because we recognize not all businesses and business owners are the same," says Edward Leyba, Senior Vice President, Business Banking Regional Manager for National Bank of Arizona. "This is why we strive to build a genuine relationship with each and every client and why we wanted to launch Money Month."
"Working with the Bank's team to use their sponsorship and the additional exposure opportunities, we are also able to launch the official AZ WBO Survey," Slice continues. "At each money-focused event during September, attendees will be asked to complete our survey.
"We have created guidelines using the best available national research to help elevate the caliber of events and resources around money," Slice adds. "In addition to the Aug. 29 launch and individual events, we have a website (www.moneymonthaz.com) with a comprehensive event calendar, resources and tools around money, an interactive marketing campaign promoting all money month activities, and much more."
About Empowered PhXX
Empowered PhXX is a collective community of stakeholders--
