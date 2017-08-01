News By Tag
G Tom Mac To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday August 16th, 2017
Singer/Songwriter/Performer G Tom Mac will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on August 16th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
In writing, singing & creating the masterpiece "Cry Little Sister" singing as the theme song to the now classic film "THE LOST BOYS," GERARD McMANN hit a deep & provocative nerve in his artistic career of creativity in doing so.
Only thing was, when the film released in 1987, he was fed up with the music scene's "business" and stopped touring. He then changed his name to G TOM MAC as a result of no one ever pronouncing his real name correctly.
G Tom Mac went on to write songs for legendary singers such as Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin and Roger Daltrey of The Who. An array of contemporary Hip Hop artists, such as Ice Cube and Digable Planets, as well as KISS, Carly Simon and Eminem started to cover G Tom Mac's songs. Last year, G Tom Mac earned a Grammy on EMINEM'S "RECOVERY" album in which Eminem sampled him in the song "You're Never Over."
Having had songs in over 50 films & more than 100 TV shows that still continue to license G Tom Mac's music, it all adds up to in his words "staying fresh and being true to my fans in creating believable music that they feel from me. That's my thrill!"
After 6 album releases, G Tom Mac opens yet another chapter with his NEW album "UNTAME the SONGS" that has already been received & talked about as one of the best albums of the year.
In commemoration of the release of the cult classic THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song "Cry Little Sister", will be traveling internationally to appear and perform in many of the film's 30th anniversary celebrations. Traveling alongside other stars of the film including Billy Wirth, Tim Cappello and Jamison Newland, for screenings of the film G Tom Mac is current set to perform internationally in the US and the UK.
Confirmed schedule can be found below:
September 30: Street Food Cinema, Malibu, California
October 4: Beyond Fest, Los Angles, California
October 7 – 10: Liverpool Horror Con, London, United Kingdom
*more dates to be announced
G Tom Mac has recently announced he is in the development stages of a musical version of the film titled "A Lost Boys Story." The soundtrack from the musical will be available this September for the public to hear and get a sneak peak of what the musical will bring to life. When asked about the musical he stated:
"That's something I've been working on for some years in development. I wanted to give a back story to the characters and tell where they came from, and how they became Vampires, & their rebellious nature and youthful uniqueness, yet keeping in line with the humor that worked so well with the horror in the film. I've written all new songs that bring out a good deal of depth in the plays story, songs like 'Sleep All Day Party All Night,' 'Be One of Us,' 'Long Hot Summer' (Michael & Stars theme), and the ever -fun 'Death by Stereo'. The soundtrack will release late August to give the fans a good way to get the music in them in anticipation of the upcoming play."
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of G Tom Mac and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch G Tom Mac live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday August 16th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
