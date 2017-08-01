News By Tag
KEROSENE Marketing Launches to Help Organizations Compete, Reinvent Relevance
Ever-Changing Environment Leads to Creation of New Strategic and Marketing Services Collaborative - Specifically Designed to Serve Associations, Nonprofits and Businesses
According to Internet Live Stats, there are more than 1.2 billion websites in operation today, on which some 4 million blogs posts are published every day. And a recent study from the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) says 76% of B2B marketers are planning to create even more content. Despite this growth, the CMI report indicates only 37% of marketers have a strategy in place.
Residing in this dense and growing forest of digital content exists a wide array of specialized data, tools, and applications providers, as well as new community builders, that are competing - both directly and indirectly - with associations and nonprofits. In order to remain relevant and succeed in this environment, organizations must plan, focus and continuously deliver value to their constituencies.
"The monopoly for members' attention, participation and financial resources that associations and nonprofits has traditionally held is long over," says KEROSENE Marketing's Chamberlain. He points to how overnight Microsoft became an association competitor for continuing education and professional development once it purchased LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016. "Not only is Microsoft now the owner of 433 million individual professional profiles from every possible sector, it also owns Lynda.com - a major online learning platform with significant specialized education assets that anyone can tap into for $20 a month." (Lynda.com was acquired by LinkedIn shortly before the Microsoft acquisition.)
To compete with large firms that are rich in resources, associations and smaller business organizations must continue to find ways to leverage their key strengths with their constituencies, where there typically exists a deeper understanding of the customer base. "Membership associations and nonprofits often have strong ties with their members," says Karen A. Meyer, who is part of the KEROSENE Marketing collaborative. "For many groups, unfortunately, finding the best ways to leverage these relationships has been a challenge - giving disruptors easy places to target with their solutions or tools. Our approach can help groups cope with this experience-changing paradigm."
According to Chamberlain, "the team of KEROSENE Marketing has deep association and nonprofit sector experience, and specializes in helping organizations innovate - using critical market data and customer input to rapidly plan, prototype and produce those resources that are most relevant to their core audiences." The firm fuels customer growth and success by activating strategic plans through the methodical execution, adjusting and fine tuning curated marketing activities. Importantly, the group's unique structure helps clients maximize their marketing investments by deploying subject matter experts on specific projects and programs.
Learn more about KEROSENE Marketing at https://www.kerosenemarketing.com.
Keith R. Chamberlain
505-570-4340
marketingfuel@
