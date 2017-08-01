 
Netscribes Moves Corporate Headquarters To Lower Parel, Mumbai

Netscribes' new corporate headquarters will be located at Lodha Supremus in Central Mumbai
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Netscribes, Inc (http://www.netscribes.com/)., a global market intelligence and content marketing firm, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from Podar Center at Parel East to Lodha Supremus in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The firm also has offices in New York, Kolkata and Gurgaon.

Commenting on the move, Sourav Mukherjee, founder and CEO of Netscribes, Inc., said: "We are on a good growth trajectory, and the new office will serve as our corporate headquarters. It offers strategic advantage with its unmatchable railway connectivity, proximity to major institutions and the best-in-class entertainment outlets. The location of the new office will definitely be an attraction to talent who believe in working and partying hard. It will also allow us to stay close to many of our Indian clients and pushing our goal of transforming insights into business advantage that much easier."

The new office is located at: 504, 5th Floor, Lodha Supremus, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013

Netscribes also recently launched their customized market intelligence platform, Onsense (https://www.netscribes.com/products/onsense/), which helps firms stay on top of customer needs, competitor activity and industry changes in real time.

Alina Lewis
+91 22 4098 7600
***@netscribes.com
Source:Netscribes, Inc.
Email:***@netscribes.com
Posted By:***@netscribes.com Email Verified
