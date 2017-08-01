News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Netscribes Moves Corporate Headquarters To Lower Parel, Mumbai
Netscribes' new corporate headquarters will be located at Lodha Supremus in Central Mumbai
Commenting on the move, Sourav Mukherjee, founder and CEO of Netscribes, Inc., said: "We are on a good growth trajectory, and the new office will serve as our corporate headquarters. It offers strategic advantage with its unmatchable railway connectivity, proximity to major institutions and the best-in-class entertainment outlets. The location of the new office will definitely be an attraction to talent who believe in working and partying hard. It will also allow us to stay close to many of our Indian clients and pushing our goal of transforming insights into business advantage that much easier."
The new office is located at: 504, 5th Floor, Lodha Supremus, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013
Netscribes also recently launched their customized market intelligence platform, Onsense (https://www.netscribes.com/
Contact
Alina Lewis
+91 22 4098 7600
***@netscribes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse