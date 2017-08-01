News By Tag
Redefining Background Verification with Attest360
With the increasing crime rate across the globe, the existing background verification processes are no longer relevant. Organizations are in need of a centralized verification process management platform which connects and provides powerful automation, controlled environment and clear visibility in the verification process and scalability in complexity or automation process.
Attest360 is one of it's kind, cloud based background verification aggregator platform which extensively focuses on automating time consuming background verification processes and bringing in a ton of cost savings at each stage of background verification process.
Attest360 replaces all mundane, manual processes with a completely automated verification process that helps achieve quick turnaround time and cost savings with high accuracy. Driven by agility and backed by technology, Attest360 is a highly dependable platform for all your background verification processes.
The easy-to-use platform will enable verification agencies, organizations and the candidates to:
Steamline
Streamlined background verification with complete process automation, well defined workflows, automated email and SMS notifications, real time alerts and notifications etc. that enable faster turnaround time (TAT) and more accurate background verifications.
Collaborate
Seamlessly connect and collaborate with all stakeholders on a single platform. Engage all stakeholders with self-service portals, interactive dashboards, real-time interim reports and final reports, automated email triggers etc.
The platform helps Background Verification agencies to acquire more business with competitive edge, while helping verification seekers find accurate verification results at affordable prices.
Accelerate
Accelerate background verification accuracy with complete automation of all processes and automated report generation. ATTEST360's process automations have helped verification agencies save tremendous amount of effort, time and money spent on database checks. The stakeholders also have real time access to customized reports based on type of verification like – address check, reference check, criminal background check etc.
The best way to show you our platform is for you to see it running in your environment. Please reach out to us to kick things off with a FREE study conducted by our specialists and present the ROI. Then, after a quick remote installation you can experience our software first hand as part of our free trial.
Email: intouch@attest360.com
Web: http://www.attest360.org
