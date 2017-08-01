Redefining Background Verification with Attest360

Media Contact

-- Background verification has become an integral part of hiring process across all industries. The type of background screening / background checks / background verification required varies depending on major factors like industry, job role, and region; Due to which it has been observed that effort and time taken to complete the verification has also been increasing proportionally.With the increasing crime rate across the globe, the existing background verification processes are no longer relevant. Organizations are in need of a centralized verification process management platform which connects and provides powerful automation, controlled environment and clear visibility in the verification process and scalability in complexity or automation process.is one of it's kind, cloud based background verification aggregator platform which extensively focuses on automating time consuming background verification processes and bringing in a ton of cost savings at each stage of background verification process.Attest360 replaces all mundane, manual processes with a completely automated verification process that helps achieve quick turnaround time and cost savings with high accuracy. Driven by agility and backed by technology, Attest360 is a highly dependable platform for all your background verification processes.The easy-to-use platform will enable verification agencies, organizations and the candidates to:Streamlined background verification with complete process automation, well defined workflows, automated email and SMS notifications, real time alerts and notifications etc. that enable faster turnaround time (TAT) and more accurate background verifications.Seamlessly connect and collaborate with all stakeholders on a single platform. Engage all stakeholders with self-service portals, interactive dashboards, real-time interim reports and final reports, automated email triggers etc.The platform helps Background Verification agencies to acquire more business with competitive edge, while helping verification seekers find accurate verification results at affordable prices.Accelerate background verification accuracy with complete automation of all processes and automated report generation. ATTEST360's process automations have helped verification agencies save tremendous amount of effort, time and money spent on database checks. The stakeholders also have real time access to customized reports based on type of verification like – address check, reference check, criminal background check etc.intouch@attest360.com