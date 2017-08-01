News By Tag
Check Out The Latest Engaging Song "King" By Selca On Soundcloud
Hip hop music has been under the limelight for a quite long time for its rap and other important style. Selca makes the statement strong with his great song "King".
The artist belongs from the Tomorrow's Legacy's label and he is a versatile lyricist trying to create a long lasting impression on people with his music. If you are going through stress and strain and is worried. Then listening to "King" would be a solution. He is famous for making hip hop music. His song is delivered in a story telling kind of fervor. His music has smooth factor that can magnetize you and you can hit the dance floor with the song.
At the age of 17, Selca started writing down his feelings and then he performed in a school club at Duchess Community College showcasing his talent of music. His song, "King" is very dynamic with the wonderful background score. During his period of music making, he met his mentor Onedeep and also a huge cast of talented and dedicated artist. He has got acclaim for his other songs too. His praiseworthy song that is streaming on SoundCloud is "Fai(Lure)". You will fall in love with him for the hook and the tempo that take low pace and again a high pace.
