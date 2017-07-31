Local celebrities take the wheel in TFC's newest TV hangout for Pinoys in EU and M.E.,"KWorld"

TFC takes Filipinos to a whole new brand of entertainment in the newest magazine show airing on various platforms in the Middle East and Europe starting today

-- The Filipino Channel (TFC) brings its viewers in the Middle East and Europe to a new dimension of entertainment and information as it launches across platforms today a show that lets Filipinos in the community take the spotlight --- "K World".Believing that everyone has a chance to shine and anchored on the Filipino's concept of a squad or barkada, TFC's newest television clique brings together local personalities and influencers from Riyadh to London who have made their own marks, in a show on the latest happenings from key points in their countries; practical tips or life hacks; and rewarding challenges every day of the week.Playing the new television barkada in the tambayan called "K World" are segment hosts thirty year-old Brian Gatdula; 25-year old Annizah Camid; 31-year-old Jhulsan dela Cruz; and 29 year-old Francis Pega, of Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); 33 year-old Rico Madrigalejos of Al Khobar, KSA; and 33-year-old Dee Apilado of France in Europe and more.Like a veritable hangout that promises everything will be 'K-Amazing', "K World" provides daily themed segments that provide the platform for Filipinos to share content and that are reflective of the Filipinos outside the homeland: passionate, fun-loving and colorful.• Mondays – Top Picks, a play on the word 'topic', does exactly that --- give viewers recommendations on destinations, fashion and more.• Tuesdays - Top Picks' second serving shares netizen reviews on food from the best halo-halo in France to the best kare-kare in Al Khobar• Wednesdays - KTizen puts the spotlight on interesting and inspiring Filipinos from the two continents• Thursdays - K World Challenge asks kababayans to play a game of Php 50 and how they can spend it most wisely; a game of 'Boxing Match' which lets participants share their inspiring stories while packing the balikbayan boxes they are to send back home; and K Street which challenges Filipinos passing by on the street to mini challenges such as K World tongue twister• Fridays - ME and EU, a segment that gives the floor to the viewers to share their own video and commentary, including their own version of the K World jingle.According to Global Head of Content Ned Legaspi "K World" fulfills more than the usual content need of Filipinos in the Middle East and Europe. "As the global audience and the face of media changes, TFC also evolves. Since 2007, we have been putting our hearts and minds to developing programs that suit the Filipino lifestyle in the Middle East and Europe. This newest offering is inspired by the Pinoy camaraderie, his constant search for linkages to home and how we can fill in"."KWorld" airs Mondays to Fridays on TFC platforms especially its digital platforms in the Middle East and Europe.Weekly round-ups can also be seen on TFC weekends.For more information about "KWorld," visit facebook.com/TFCMiddleEast and Europe. Connect with your fellow KTizens and follow KapamilyaTFC @Twitter and IG.