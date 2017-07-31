Fans of Famous Zuma Frog Can Cheer

NEW YORK
Aug. 6, 2017
-- With the new opened website they can dive into magic world of snaky roads and multi-colored balls, which should be eliminated from the screen as soon as possible, at any time of day or night. Pages contain gorgeous collection of games, which are somehow related to famous stone Zuma. First of all, of course, here you can find the most known games, which don't need any presentations. They are Zuma and Zuma's Revenge, which became instant classics of casual games. Other applications, which have Zuma as the prototype, will take users to far India, to ancient Egypt, and even to open sea - to the kingdom of desperate pirates. Some games will help you in acquaintance with some animals: playing Dolphin Pop, Kangaroo or Fruit Twirls, users will meet charming dolphin, cheerful monkey and fast kangaroo, and all of them like spending time playing game.
Prior to use of portal www.OnlineZuma.com, user should check if his mouse works correctly, as the main control tool of each game on web site is the mouse, and sometimes you'll need some keys on keyboard. Using mouse, gamer can smoothly perform shots by multi-colored missiles from any cannon and create combination in such way. Main criterion is very easy for remembering:
number of items of the same color should be not less than three to make them disappear.
Users can play all games, placed at internet resource http://www.OnlineZuma.com/
absolutely for free and without registration. Easily choose specific application, as each one has description with notes about different characteristics. After player formed his experience about game, he can vote for it, as site has the rating of the best applications, which can be used by new portal's users. And, surely, in the world of social networks it wouldn't be good for portal not to provide players with abilities to comment the games and to place links for them in their personal profiles.