Las Vegas Company Helps Conserve Water

Desert Greenscapes is becoming one of the premier installers of artificial turf in the country, mainly due to Las Vegas residents looking for alternatives to their existing grass.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Desert Greenscapes is a landscaping company that specializes in "water smart" installations, including xeriscaping, desert landscaping and artificial turf.  While they are well known in the Las Vegas area, they have become one of the key players in the conservation movement that has taken hold over the past few years.  This is mainly due to their expertise in creating stunning outdoor spaces using plants and elements which use little to no water, and doing so during a time when Las Vegas is in the grips of a severe drought.  Inadequate rainfall over the course of the past few years has dropped Lake Mead reservoir levels past the point of being able to guarantee drinking water for citizens, causing the county to impose watering restrictions on residents.  These restrictions prevent residents from watering their lawns and existing landscapes to the levels that are necessary to keep them healthy, essentially creating a situation where many people will lose their investments as the heat of summer drags on.  For this reason, many are looking to companies like Desert Greenscapes to assist them in the replacement of plants and landscaping elements that need ongoing watering with those that do not.

In addition to simply improving your landscape because it is becoming brown due to watering restrictions themselves, Desert Greenscapes is being called upon to replace existing sod with artificial turf.  Las Vegas has provided incentives for those who remove existing grass to replace it with a groundcovering that does not use water, and the incentives can reach as high as two dollars per square foot.  These rebates are only available to those who qualify, and you must be approved to take part.  As a result, Desert Greenscapes is being called upon more and more to remove sod and replace it with their artificial turf products that look and feel exactly like grass.  These products conserve water as well as save money, and now they can be installed at a discount.  Contact Desert Greenscapes at http://lvturf.com

