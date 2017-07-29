News By Tag
Las Vegas Company Helps Conserve Water
Desert Greenscapes is becoming one of the premier installers of artificial turf in the country, mainly due to Las Vegas residents looking for alternatives to their existing grass.
In addition to simply improving your landscape because it is becoming brown due to watering restrictions themselves, Desert Greenscapes is being called upon to replace existing sod with artificial turf. Las Vegas has provided incentives for those who remove existing grass to replace it with a groundcovering that does not use water, and the incentives can reach as high as two dollars per square foot. These rebates are only available to those who qualify, and you must be approved to take part. As a result, Desert Greenscapes is being called upon more and more to remove sod and replace it with their artificial turf products that look and feel exactly like grass. These products conserve water as well as save money, and now they can be installed at a discount. Contact Desert Greenscapes at http://lvturf.com
