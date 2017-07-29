 
Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius Release HYSTERIA Music Video & Single

Electric Violinist / Singer Joe Deninzon Amplifies Muse's Passionate Song
 
 
Stratospheerius
Stratospheerius
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius release a new music video and single, HYSTERIA goes live via YouTube, Spotify, and all quality digital stores on August 4.

HYSTERIA is a Wagnerian/Queen-esque cover of Muse's 2003 hit. The song is on the upcoming Stratospheerius album, GUILTY OF INNOCENCE, due out September 29th on Melodic Revolution Records, the leading North American progressive rock record label.

The Video was directed by musician Dave Milone (of Radio 4), the video for HYSTERIA features a dramatic performance of the band punctuated with explosions. "Deninzon says the explosions represent Someone who has had enough! Feeling hopeless frustration with the current state of the world, breaking out of a bad relationship, or someone held back from their dreams and ambitions, a prisoner in their mind or in a literal sense…or both!"

Joe is a huge Muse and Queen fan, and pays tribute to both bands in their version of this song, "The original was so perfect that we wanted to reimagine the song entirely!" The single features singer Melanie Mitrano, the first time Stratospheerius has ever had an operatic soprano guesting on any of their recordings.

Fusing influences by artists as diverse as Tool, Tom Morello, Jean-Luc Ponty, and Jack Bruce, Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius are contenders for being the biggest deal in prog that you've never heard! Writes clevend.com's Peter Chakerian, "He may not be a 'household name' (yet) but he's kind of a big deal." Adds Progressive Rock Central's Angel Romero, the group "combines solid songwriting and tradition with extraordinary electric violin work and the sounds of the future."

Special guests on GUILTY OF INNOCENCE include guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament, TSO), keyboardist Rave Tesar (Renaissance), and vocalist/guitarist Randy McStine (The Fringe, Stu Hamm).

Video Link > https://youtu.be/RKp89PxikpQ



Band Members
JoeDeninzon : Electric Violin, Lead Vocals & Mandolin
AurelienBudynek : Guitar & Backup Vocals
JamieBishop : Bass & Backup Vocals
LuciannaPadmore : Drums

Follow Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius
http://www.stratospheerius.com
http://mrrmusic.com/joe-deninzon-stratospheerius/

Booking
Joe Deninzone
email: jdeninzo@gmail.com

Press & Media
Anne Leighton
email: LeightonMedia@aol.com

Nick Katona
Info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com

Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
End
Email:***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com Email Verified
Click to Share