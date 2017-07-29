 
PureLink Adds Digital Signage to its InfoComm CTS RU Webinar Series

New Course Added to Existing Video over IP Sessions Offered for CTS Renewal Credit
 
 
RAMSEY, N.J. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a leading 4K/UHD video connectivity solutions provider to the professional audiovisual industry, announced today that it will be offering a training course in Digital Signage Solutions as part of its monthly webinar series. Their existing AVoIP (AV over IP) webinars will still be offered, but added to that will be a session entitled "MPX: Complete Digital Signage Solutions - Content & Player Management Training." These InfoComm Certified webinars are worth 1 CTS RU each and are being offered on multiple dates during the month of August. The MPX webinar dates include Wednesday, August 9th, 16th, and 23rd at 10AM. The VIP webinars will be taking place on August 14th at 1PM and August 24th at 10AM (all times EDT).

The new course will provide an overview of PureLink's MPX Series hardware, including the MPX-100 II, as well as the associated software for content and player management. Attendees to this new session will be trained in the functionality and performance of the MPX digital signage players as well as the free MPX CSM Software that comes with it. A second MPX webinar will provide a deeper dive, focusing on complete digital signage campaign creation and scheduling. It is being offered on the same days as the first part (at 1PM each day). While not necessary for CTS RU Credit it is highly recommended that those who take the first part also attend the additional webinar. For integrators and rep firms alike this supplementary training will be essential for educating end users on making optimal use of both the MPX player and associated software. At the end of these sessions, in addition to earning CTS RU credit, attendees will be able to design, install, set up, program, and operate MPX complete digital signage solutions.

PureLink's classification as an InfoComm approved CTS RU provider, allows the more than 9,000 professionals holding InfoComm International's Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing the webinar program. Not every manufacturer is approved to offer CTS Renewal Unit certification. The criteria for these providers are vigorously reviewed by InfoComm University's Certification Renewal Unit Committee. In addition to the August dates these classes will also be offered on a monthly basis throughout the year. Visit the company's website at purelinkav.com for more details or to sign up for any of these sessions.

"We offer these classes in live online lab based webinars, as well as at trade shows and dealer locations by appointment," said Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager and Instructor. "As a matter of fact, our IP Video course was recently offered at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, which gave us an opportunity to educate and inform our partners and end users face to face," he added. "Due to the increasing interest and demand for Digital Signage and Video over IP solutions, we have been offering and will continue to offer to industry professionals at least four classes or more each month moving forward," concluded Mr. Frey.

A link to the full schedule for these webinars, and details on how to register, can be found at  https://twitter.com/PureLinkAV/status/893552248420265986

For further details about PureLink's VIP and MPX solutions please call 201-488-3232, or e-mail sales@purelinkav.com.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
Source:
Email:***@purelinkav.com Email Verified
Tags:Webinars, Ip Video, Digital Signage
Industry:Technology
Location:Ramsey - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
