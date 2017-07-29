Bethany Home of Rhode Island recognized for outstanding resident satisfaction

Excellence in Action award recognizes superior commitment to quality

Michelle Horlbogen (PR/Development)

Bethany Home of RI

Michelle Horlbogen (PR/Development)Bethany Home of RI

-- On June 22, 2017, Bethany Home of Rhode Island received the Excellence in Action award from NRC Health. This honor, awarded exclusively to NRC Health post-acute clients, recognizes organizations that achieve the highest overall resident or employee satisfaction scores in the NRC Health database–the largest source of long-term care and senior-living satisfaction metrics in the nation.Bethany Home of Rhode Island received the customer satisfaction award."The Excellence in Action award remains a true testament to the overall quality being provided in today's long-term care and senior living organizations,"said Rich Kortum, Director of Strategic Partnerships at NRC Health. "The recipients of this award continue to show the importance of focusing on what matters most to their residents, families, and employees. We are honored to partner with such high-performing organizations, and wish them continued success."Qualifying skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living communities must have completed a customer or workforce satisfaction survey in 2016. Winners must also have received a minimum of 10 responses (achieving a response rate of at least 30 percent). Their overall responses must have scored the organization within the top 10 percent of qualifying assisted living and independent living facilities and the top 20 percent of qualifying skilled nursing facilities on either the question, "What is your recommendation of this facility to others?" or the question, "What is your recommendation of this facility as a place to work?"Bethany Home of Rhode Island is a non-profit organization that has been caring for people in the Providence area since 1892; they are celebrating their 125year of community service and support. The organization specializes in post-acute care, short-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation and respite care."We are so proud of our staff and their dedication to quality care and attention to our residents and their families. Anyone who has visited Bethany Home realizes instantly it is a very special place with a family feel", said W. Parish Lentz, Chairman of the Board, Bethany Home of RI. "Our board is very proud of our staff and honored by the recognition, but not at all surprised."For more information, contact Bethany Home at 401-831-2870.Founded in 1892, The Bethany Home of Rhode Island provides continuous quality progressive Rehabilitative Services as well as Skilled Nursing and Long-Term Care in a community environment. This non-profit organization exceeds expectations by focusing on resident, family and staff satisfaction with its services.The Bethany Home of Rhode Island embraces the privilege of serving the public. Its goal is to achieve excellence in performance through innovation, education and leadership in its field, making it the provider of choice for consumers and their families in the beautiful East Side of Providence, Rhode Island and the surrounding communities.NRC Health post-acute customer experience solutions help improve quality in all long-term care and short-term stay settings, including skilled nursing homes, assisted living communities, independent living communities, and continuing care retirement communities.NRC Health is focused on enabling human understanding across the care journey. As long-term care providers continue to broaden their offerings and align with hospitals and health systems for plan-of-care transition partnerships, our post-acute customer experience solutions open the door by demonstrating proactive leadership in quality measurement and improvement.NRC Health is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information, call 1.800.388.4264, write toinfo@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com