Providence Non-profit Bethany Home of Rhode Island Celebrates 125 Year Anniversary on June 8, 2017
One woman, Mary Ellen Learned Brown, who wanted to provide a home for indigent young women in Providence, founded Bethany Home in 1892. In less than a year she secured 103 signatures to support her quest from among the most affluent and influential families of Providence Society. Among them were Dr. Anna Garlin Carpenter Spencer, Sarah Elizabeth Doyle and Mr. Isaac Comstock Bates. The first president of Bethany Home was RI Governor Daniel Russell Brown.
The Guest Speaker at the event is RI General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. Special Guests include a Clara Barton impersonator (Mary Ellen Learned Brown and Clara Barton were 3rd cousins.), and members of The Pawtuxet Rangers in full regalia. Both will be available for meet and greet and photo-ops. Champagne &Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Free & Open to the public. Guests can register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Bethany Home: Founded in 1892, The Bethany Home of Rhode Island provides continuous quality progressive Rehabilitative Services as well as Skilled Nursing and Long-Term Care in a community environment. This non-profit organization exceeds expectations by focusing on resident, family and staff satisfaction with its services.
The Bethany Home of Rhode Island embraces the privilege of serving the public. Its goal is to achieve excellence in performance through innovation, education and leadership in its field, making it the provider of choice for consumers and their families in the beautiful East Side of Providence, Rhode Island and the surrounding communities.
Learn more at www.bethanyhomeofri.org
Page Updated Last on: May 10, 2017