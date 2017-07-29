News By Tag
Media Leaders Summit 2017 announced to tackle digital growth and convergence strategies
The Summit, which is organised by global investment intelligence publishers TMT Finance, provides a unique platform for Telecom, Media and Tech CEOs, CFOs and heads of strategy, to meet with the leading executives in the financial and advisory sector, including private equity investors, investment bankers and strategy advisers to assess the latest opportunities for growth.
This year's event takes place amidst a surge of mergers and acquisition activity in the media sector globally, with significant deals according to TMT Finance. "We are tracking a significant increase in media M&A activity globally in a range of shapes and sizes," commented TMT Finance Managing Editor, Ben Nice, "This includes mega deals such as Discovery Communications' US$14.6bn bid for Scripps Networks Interactive;
Media Leaders Summit 2017 will feature over 50 speakers representing key industry leaders, investors and advisers, on a series of 15 panel discussions, visionary keynote presentations and break out round table debates on investment strategy. The first round of speakers announced includes Discovery Networks International;
Key session themes include: Media and Content Leadership; Media Mergers and Acquisitions;
Media Leaders Summit 2017 takes place at the Grange Hotel St Pauls, London, and follows the TMT Finance World Congress 2017 (http://go.tmtfinance.com/
For more information go to http://go.tmtfinance.com/
