News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New App Speeds Pre-stressed Concrete Bridge Beam Selection for Bridge Designers
ABM Precast's new app-based tool for bridge designers, available from the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple Store for iphones/ipads, will speed and simplify concrete bridge beam selection.
Speed of calculation is such that structural designers can easily explore different possibilities quickly to optimise their bridge design. Mike Sanderson, ABM's business development manager noted, "The user just inputs details such as the clear span, width, overall depth, bridge configuration, deck toping depth and edge detail required and the program makes a selection from nearly 150 standard pre-stressed beam types. Where the design brief or site circumstances allow variation in these key factors, then it is easy to explore different technical and commercial solutions. In addition to selecting the beam to use, the program also provides extensive data on all the key engineering elements and provides a link to download CAD templates to speed the final design process."
Downloaded and installed in seconds by searching AMB Precast, the app is available whenever and wherever needed. The technical assumptions that underpin the selection programme are clearly stated, but ABM also produce an extensive data book for engineers who wish to undertake primary calculations or cross-check conclusions from the app.
One of Europe's largest manufacturers of precast and pre-stressed concrete products, ABM operates from Tuxford in Nottinghamshire from where the company can service all parts of the country. They also have substantial manufacturing facilities in Ireland and mainland Europe. Bridge beams of up to 120 tonnes and over 40 metres in length can be produced in their state-of-the-
More Information
Mike Sanderson, Business Development Manager, Tel. +44 (0)1777 872233
E-mail: mike.sanderson@
ABM Precast Solutions Ltd, Ollerton Road, Newark, Nottinghamshire, NG22 0PQ
Images at http://www.ainsmag.co.uk/
Contact
Mike Sanderson
+44 (0)1777 872233
***@abmeurope.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse